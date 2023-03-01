Intelligence Review Finds 'Havana Syndrome' Not Caused By Foreign Adversary

A report compiled by multiple intelligence agencies found that the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" was not caused by a foreign adversary or an energy weapon, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Since 2016, numerous high-ranking government employees, diplomats, and intelligence officers have reported strange symptoms that include painful ringing in the ears, intense pressure in the head, and nausea. In some cases, the symptoms were so severe the employees were forced into early retirement.

While many of the incidents occurred overseas, there were several reports of government officials experiencing symptoms while near the White House.

The CIA and six other intelligence agencies reviewed over 1,000 cases of "anomalous health incidents" and concluded that it was "very unlikely" that a foreign country was responsible, either directly by using a directed energy weapon or inadvertently using electronic surveillance tools.

While most of the cases were explained by other factors, including pre-existing medical conditions, a handful of cases remain a "mystery." That has frustrated investigators who have spent years trying to determine what caused them to get sick.

The Department of Defense is still looking into the remaining cases with the help of the intelligence agencies.