KFC Bringing Back Notorious, Popular Menu Item After Long Hiatus
By Jason Hall
March 1, 2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back one of its most notorious menu items after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
The popular fried chicken chain announced the return of the "KFC Double Down" to its American restaurants for "only four weeks" beginning on March 6 in a PRNewswire press release shared on Wednesday (March 1). The Double Down debuted in 2010 as a bunless sandwich featuring two pieces of chicken holding two slices of cheese, two pieces of bacon and sauce inside, selling more than 10 million sandwiches during its first month of existence amid both hype and public scrutiny.
"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S., via PRNewswire. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks.
Double Down on the Double Down, returning for a limited time on 3/6 ‼️ https://t.co/yN8aLdSggR pic.twitter.com/I7eYxSaiwO— KFC (@kfc) March 1, 2023
KFC will also introduce a new, premium Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich, which will similarly feature a chicken filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of bacon, mayonnaise and pickles on a brioche bun for a limited time only beginning on March 6.
"We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," Chavez said.