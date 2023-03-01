RAYE To Take Over iHeartLand In Fortnite And On Roblox For Must-See Event

RAYE is taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on March 3rd, and fans will be able to join the singer/songwriter in the metaverse to see iHeartRadio LIVE with RAYE.

RAYE released her debut full-length album My 21st Century Blues earlier this year in February. The project showcases 15 tracks, including previously-released songs "Hard Out Here," "Black Mascara," "Escapism," "The Thrill Is Gone" and "Ice Cream Man." On the album's release day, RAYE explained of the special milestone, "I cannot actually believe I am writing this. I was 7 years old when I wrote my first song. I was 10 years old when I made the commitment that I would be a professional musician. I was 15 years old when I released my first song. I was 17 years old when I signed my record deal. I am about turn 25 years old, and I get to tell you… (As an independent artist) My debut album My 21st Century Blues out now."

During iHeartRadio LIVE with RAYE, fans can see a special performance of her latest single "Escapism," as well as an exclusive interview hosted by iHeartRadio's Emily Curl. Fans can experience iHeartRadio LIVE with RAYE in iHeartLand at State Farm Park in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, March 3rd at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

While in iHeartLand on Roblox, stick around and collect sound energy to become your own Music Tycoon. You'll also want to check out the different brand spaces, as well as enjoy a ride on the Ferris Wheel, which is located in the State Farm neighborhood — you can even hang with Jake from State Farm!

And if you're in iHeartLand in Fortnite, show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor, and then stick around to check out the mini-games, including obstacle courses, high speed races and more.