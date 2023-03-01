WATCH: Car Crashes Into Barrier, Flies Off Overpass In Seattle

Heart-stopping video caught the moment a car skid along a cement barrier and flies off an overpass in Seattle. The incident happened Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and was recorded by a Washington State Department of Transportation traffic camera, per KING 5.

Footage shows the vehicle barreling on First Avenue South Bridge as it was exiting onto South Michigan Street in the Georgetown neighborhood. That's when the car struck the barrier and flipped over the ramp, plummeting dozens of feet onto Michigan and Occidental streets, according to Washington State Patrol.

The video also shows the black car rolling several times before coming to a stop, and some people rushed over to help.

The Seattle Fire Department confirmed the 50-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, was killed. Nobody else was hurt in the crash.