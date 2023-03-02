Carolina Panthers Founder Jerry Richardson Dead At 86

Carolina Panthers founder and former team owner Jerry Richardson died at the age of 86, the team announced in a news release shared on its official website Thursday (March 2) afternoon.

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic," said Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper, who purchased the team from Richardson in 2017. "With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort."

Richardson played flanker/halfback for the then-Baltimore Colts for two seasons in 1959-1960, winning an NFL championship in 1959 and recording 15 receptions for 171 yards and four touchdowns in 22 career games.