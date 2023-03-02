Flight Out Of Texas Struck By Lightning, 7 Hospitalized

Seven people are hospitalized after a flight from Texas to Germany experienced "severe turbulence."

Passengers on the Lufthansa flight out of Austin, which was diverted to Washington, D.C., said the plane was struck by lightning and fell 1,000 feet, FOX News reports. "Lufthansa Flight 469 diverted to Dulles International Airport and landed without incident around 9:10 p.m. local time after the crew reported encountering severe turbulence at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee," the FAA said in a statement.

Photos from passengers on social media show debris and other items scattered throughout the plane. "People who didn’t have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly because it came as (a) surprise," the passenger wrote.