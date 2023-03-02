House Ethics Committee Launches Investigation Into Rep. George Santos

The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into New York Rep. George Santos. The committee will look to determine if the embattled, newly-elected congressman broke any laws during his 2022 campaign.

"The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role at a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," Committee Chairman Michael Guest and ranking member Susan Wild wrote in a letter announcing the investigation.

If the Ethics Committee determines that Santos broke any congressional rules, it could recommend a variety of sanctions, including censure, a formal reprimand, or a fine. They could also recommend expelling him from Congress.

Santos has been under fire ever since he was elected after it was revealed that he fabricated most of his personal and professional history. He is also facing several law enforcement investigations into his finances.

Santos has admitted to lying about his history but has denied that he broke the law.

"The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating. There will be no further comment made at this time," Santos' office wrote on Twitter.