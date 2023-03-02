Jacoby Shaddix Let His Teenage Son Perform With Papa Roach After Losing Bet

By Katrina Nattress

March 2, 2023

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images North America

It looks like there's another rock star in the Shaddix family. Papa Roach shared on Instagram that singer Jacoby Shaddix let his 18-year-old son Jagger perform with them after losing a "bet" (read: game of rock, paper, scissor). As the video in the post shows, the teenager proposed the bet, telling his dad if he beat him in the game he got to join him onstage for "Dead Cell." Jacoby agreed without hesitation and promptly lost. Cut to Jagger absolutely tearing it up onstage with his dad as they both screamed the lyrics to the Infest track.

"When you lose a bet and your son kills the show for a sold out crowd!" the band accurately captioned the post. As Consequence pointed out, the performance happened during Papa Roach's February 22 show at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The band is currently on its Rockzilla tour with Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate.

See Jacoby and Jagger rock out together and check out Papa Roach's remaining tour dates below.

Papa Roach 2023 Tour Dates

03/02 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Papa Roach
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.