Man Arrested After Explosive Found In His Checked Luggage

By Bill Galluccio

March 2, 2023

Mark Muffley
Photo: US District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man is in FBI custody after an explosive device was discovered in his checked luggage at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Authorities said that the suitcase triggered an alarm when it entered the baggage screening unit. TSA agents found the device hidden in the lining of the bag. The circular device was about three inches in diameter and had two fuses. Officials also discovered a powdery substance wrapped in wax paper and plastic wrap, "a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape."

While the criminal complaint noted that the "black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers," investigators told ABC News they do not believe the device was configured to detonate during the flight.

The TSA identified the owner of the bag as 40-year-old Mark Muffley. He was paged over the airport's public address system but left the airport. He was taken into custody at his home later that day.

Officials have not said why Muffley had an explosive device in his bag or what he was planning to do with it. He is facing charges of possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

