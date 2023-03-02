This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In Arizona

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. Let's not forget about margaritas! If you're craving Mexican food right about now, we don't blame you.

To help you find the best Mexican restaurant in your area, Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-walls in every state. "These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," Cheapism said about its list. "You can find standout tacos, burritos, tortas and other specialties from food trucks, buses, carts, outdoor kitchens, and inside convenience stores, you just have to know where to look. We looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state."

In Arizona, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant is El Sur Restaurant in Tucson. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

This tiny Mexican-food eatery has been around since 2002 and has become known for not only good food at affordable prices, but a commitment to helping the community through charitable donations.

As far as what you should order, here's the scoop:

People rave about free chips and salsa which arrive on your table with lightning speed, but the birria tacos and soups ranging from albondigas to red or white menudo are especially loved.

Check out the full report.