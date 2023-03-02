This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In Indiana

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. Let's not forget about margaritas! If you're craving Mexican food right about now, we don't blame you.

To help you find the best Mexican restaurant in your area, Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-walls in every state. "These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," Cheapism said about its list. "You can find standout tacos, burritos, tortas and other specialties from food trucks, buses, carts, outdoor kitchens, and inside convenience stores, you just have to know where to look. We looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state."

In Indiana, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant is Taqueria Luz Tacos in Union City. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Located on one of the main streets in Union City, Taqueria Luz Tacos has a small town feel and a brightly painted red and green exterior. Inside, walk through the small shop at the front to the narrow kitchen and dining area in the back where all the magic happens. The low ceiling makes it feel a bit cramped, but the great food and cheap prices are worth it.

As far as what you should order, here's the scoop:

The super burrito is a customer favorite, stuffed with rice, beans, meat, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese. No matter what you get, reviewers recommend getting a side of rice and beans.

