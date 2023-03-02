This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In Kentucky

By Dani Medina

March 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. Let's not forget about margaritas! If you're craving Mexican food right about now, we don't blame you.

To help you find the best Mexican restaurant in your area, Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-walls in every state. "These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," Cheapism said about its list. "You can find standout tacos, burritos, tortas and other specialties from food trucks, buses, carts, outdoor kitchens, and inside convenience stores, you just have to know where to look. We looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state."

In Kentucky, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant is Mexico Lindo in Elizabethtown. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Mexico Lindo is a combination grocery store and taqueria, but unlike most of those spots, this one has a relatively large dedicated eating area with table service. It's located at the back of the store, but reviewers recommend parking behind the building and using the back door for easy access.

As far as what you should order, here's the scoop:

Tortilla chips are homemade, fresh and flaky, so be sure to order salsa or guacamole. The tortas are stuffed to the brim with beans, lettuce, cheese, and avocado, and are especially tasty with chorizo.

Check out the full report.

