This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. Let's not forget about margaritas! If you're craving Mexican food right about now, we don't blame you.

To help you find the best Mexican restaurant in your area, Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-walls in every state. "These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," Cheapism said about its list. "You can find standout tacos, burritos, tortas and other specialties from food trucks, buses, carts, outdoor kitchens, and inside convenience stores, you just have to know where to look. We looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state."

In Oklahoma, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant is Tacos Don Francisco in Tulsa. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

The building Tacos Don Francisco is housed in looks big from the outside, but inside is tiny (that's why there's a couple tables in the parking lot) and ramshackle. But it's a "special place" with a "loyal following," which is why there's often a line out the door. The menu is simple, with enchiladas and fried tilapia being the most complicated dishes.

As far as what you should order, here's the scoop:

The namesake Don Francisco is a platter of three tacos of your choice with rice and beans, and it's hard to go wrong with the crispy seared asada or carnitas. Chips and creamy white queso are a customer favorite.

