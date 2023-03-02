This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In Utah

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. Let's not forget about margaritas! If you're craving Mexican food right about now, we don't blame you.

To help you find the best Mexican restaurant in your area, Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-walls in every state. "These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," Cheapism said about its list. "You can find standout tacos, burritos, tortas and other specialties from food trucks, buses, carts, outdoor kitchens, and inside convenience stores, you just have to know where to look. We looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state."

In Utah, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant is Street Tacos Don Joaquin in Provo. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Customers love Street Tacos Don Joaquin so much because it's fast, cheap and delicious. The storefront restaurant is about as plain as they come, but it's comfortable, and you can watch the cooks working the griddle.

As far as what you should order, here's the scoop:

Tacos gringas are the standout here, where they top any taco you like with a disc of caramelized, crispy-around-the-edges white cheese. Hit the salsa bar for some habanero pineapple salsa to heat it up.

