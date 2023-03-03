Alex Murdaugh Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering His Wife And Son

By Bill Galluccio

March 3, 2023

US-NEWS-MURDAUGH-4-CS
Photo: Tribune News Service

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and youngest son.

Before the verdict was announced, prosecutor Creighton Waters asked the judge to sentence Murdaugh to consecutive life sentences.

"[Murdaugh] is a cunning manipulator, a man who placed himself above all others, including his family, a man who violated the trust of so many, including his friends, his family, his partners, his profession. But most of all, Maggie and Paul," Waters said.

His sentencing comes one day after he was convicted of shooting Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, in June 2021.

One of the jurors told ABC News that a cell phone video taken by Paul that placed his father at the scene of the shooting convinced him of Murdaugh's guilt.

"I was certain it was [Murdaugh's] voice," Craig Moyer said. "Everybody else could hear [Murdaugh's voice] too."

Moyer also said that he didn't believe any of Murdaugh's testimony when he took the stand.

"He knew what he wanted to say. I mean, he is a lawyer," Moyer said. "I didn't see any true remorse or any compassion or anything."

