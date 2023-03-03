'Honey Boo Boo' Star Alana Thompson Involved In Georgia Police Chase

One of the stars of the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was involved in a police chase through Georgia earlier this week.

Alana Thompson, the 17-year-old reality star also known as Honey Boo Boo, was inside a Dodge Charger driven by her 21-year-old boyfriend Dralin Carswell around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (February 28) who led Monroe County deputies on a chase when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, per WSBTV. According to Monroe County Lt. John Thomspon, deputies ran the car's license plates while it was stopped at a gas station and learned Carswell was wanted for a misdemeanor traffic charge in Wilkerson County.

Carswell reportedly led police on a chase on Highway 42, with the deputy following behind for about three miles before initiating a PIT maneuver that caused the car to spin and stop near Hickman Road. Carswell was arrested and faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, drug possession and following too close.

Another passenger, 24-year-old Julian Malik Divon Williams, was arrested on outstanding warrants, per People. Thompson, however, was considered a witness to the incident and is not facing charges.

Thompson first gained popularity when she was younger for competing in child beauty pageants, with her bubbly personality landing her and her family their very own reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The show ran for four seasons and ended in 2014.