Manuel Turizo & Marshmello Join Forces For New Club Hit 'El Merengue'

After he downs a bottle of dark liquor, Turizo finds himself puking in a bathroom next to an unmasked Marshmello. From there, Turizo enters a wild dream sequence that you have to see to believe.



Turizo announced "El Merengue" last week while he was roaming the streets of Times Square in Marshmello's infamous white helmet. Fans gathered around him as seven billboards in Times Square revealed the title and release date for the record. The song will appear on Marshmello's upcoming LP Joytime IV. The EDM artist has been teasing the release of the latest installment of his long-running album series for quite some time. So far, he's dropped other singles like “Party Jumpin’,” “Unity,” “Eternal,” and “Again.” It'll serve as the follow-up to his 2021 LP Shockwave.



As for Turizo, "El Merengue" is the first single he's released since he delivered other tracks like "Extasis" and "La Bachata" last year. Watch the video for "El Meregue" below.