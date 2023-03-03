RAYE Gets Candid About Her Struggles & Triumphs During iHeartLand Takeover

It would be easy to interpret the Britsh singer's rise to the top of the charts as an "overnight success" but as she explained to Curl, "my journey's just been not the simplest one at all." After deciding at just 10 years old that she was going to be a musician, she started writing songs for other artists and scored her first songwriting credits, and even signed a record deal when she was just 17. After about seven years with Polydor Records, "it just didn't work out," RAYE said. "I think, for me, I wanted to be an albums-based artist. I don't want to move, or chase, whatever. I just want to make music, music I love. That's all that should matter as a creative." After going independent a year and a half ago, RAYE took some time to recalibrate and got to work on releasing her debut album.

When Curl asked RAYE how she would define the genre of My 21st Century Blues, it brought the musician back to a common criticism she used to hear about her artistry. "A repetitive quote I always heard about me was I don't know who I am. I don't know what my identity is. It was really dangerous, toxic, counter-intuitive messaging. I'm of mixed heritage and I come from many different places. I was raised with many different cultures... Asking me to choose one thing for me personally— especially for my first body of work because it took so long— I couldn't do it," the singer, who was born in London to a Ghanaian-Swiss mother and an English father, shared. "So, I decided to rebel, hard, against those things I'd been told for so long and just put together a body of work with no sonic throughline."

RAYE reiterated that she's so proud that the album is "many different things." That pride also comes from the fact many of the album's songs have been with her for over five years. The second track, "Oscar Winning Tears," she wrote when she was 20— RAYE is 25 now— and "Ice Cream Man" was written when she was 19. "I've just been burning to put them out," she gushed. "So that's really exciting when a song can stand the test of time in your head and heart."