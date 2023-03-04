Man Arrested For Transformer Bombings Had Explosive Materials In His Home

Authorities searching the home of the California man accused of blowing up PG&E transformers in January and December 2022 found explosive materials and an inactive methamphetamine lab. The attacks caused significant damage to the equipment and knocked out power for thousands of people.

Peter Karasev, 36, was taken into custody on Wednesday (March 1) and is facing charges of exploding a destructive device, destroying an electrical line, arson, and possessing materials with the intent to create a destructive device.

Karasev lived in a two-story home with his wife and three children, ages one, three, and five. His house was also near a high school.

Officials said it could take up to a week for investigators to finish searching the house.

"Not only is there explosive material here, there's chemicals used to manufacture narcotics," San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told KGO. "Deadly, deadly combination in a residential neighborhood with children in the home."

Investigators used surveillance footage and cell phone pings to identify Karasev as the suspect in the bombings. They have not determined a motive for the attacks.

Karasev is being held without bond until his next court appearance in late April.