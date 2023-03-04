Nicki Minaj Becomes First Female Rapper To Own A Record Label

Nicki Minaj is making history!

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper announced Friday (March 3) she's launching her own record label, making her the first female rapper to do so. She made the announcement on her show, Queens Radio, in the midst of promoting her new single, "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." Fans thought she was announcing new music, but the announcement was really about her new label.

"I’m not gonna announce the name but I have a record label now," she said on the show. "When I get behind an artist, y'all know how I do s— for people that’s not even signed to me. Imagine what I’ma do for the ones that’s signed."