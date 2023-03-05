Paul Stanley Says Original KISS Lineup Would Sound More Like 'PISS'

KISS recently announced their final shows ever will be held at New York CIty's Madison Square on December 1 and 2. The current lineup includes co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, and during a recent interview the singer-guitarist said a reunion with fellow founding members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss would sound more like "PISS" than KISS.

The conversation arose when he was asked why KISS didn't perform during their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014, and if it had anything to do with Thayer and Singer not being inducted. “The hypocrisy is that we’re not a band they like,” Stanley said. “They purposely kept us out for 15 years. And other bands that they embrace, they induct people’s moms and songwriters and all these people. And with us, it truly was unfair. Because we had too much pride in this lineup, which is KISS, and has been KISS for 20 years. It’s not newcomers. … This is the band that has carried the flag and taken it, really, to another level. This is the band I always dreamed it would be.”

“They were demanding, quite honestly, that we play with the two original guys, Peter and Ace, and at this point, that would be demeaning to the band, and also would give some people confusion," he added. "‘Cause if you saw people onstage who looked like KISS but sounded like that, maybe we should be called PISS.”