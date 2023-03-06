Alice Cooper Welcomes Former Member Back In His Band

Alice Cooper is heading on tour next month, and he's bringing a familiar face with him. Guitarist Nita Strauss will be rejoining the band after playing in Demi Lovato's live band last year.

“She’s back!” Cooper said in a press release. “Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I’m thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she’ll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It’s going to be great to have her back.”

“From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honor to make music with Alice Cooper!!" Strauss added. "I’m very excited to be rejoining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I’ll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!”



The shock rocker plans to embark on his "Too Close For Comfort" tour next month. Check out a full list of dates below.

Alice Cooper’s “Too Close for Comfort” 2023 Tour Dates

04/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

05/02 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

05/06 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center

05/09 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

05/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

05/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

05/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

05/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

05/17 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

05/18 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre