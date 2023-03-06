Alice Cooper Welcomes Former Member Back In His Band
By Katrina Nattress
March 6, 2023
Alice Cooper is heading on tour next month, and he's bringing a familiar face with him. Guitarist Nita Strauss will be rejoining the band after playing in Demi Lovato's live band last year.
“She’s back!” Cooper said in a press release. “Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I’m thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she’ll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It’s going to be great to have her back.”
“From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honor to make music with Alice Cooper!!" Strauss added. "I’m very excited to be rejoining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I’ll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!”
The shock rocker plans to embark on his "Too Close For Comfort" tour next month. Check out a full list of dates below.
Alice Cooper’s “Too Close for Comfort” 2023 Tour Dates
04/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
05/02 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
05/06 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center
05/09 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
05/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
05/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
05/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
05/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
05/17 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
05/18 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre