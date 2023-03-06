Dozens Of College Students Hospitalized Due To New TikTok Drinking Trend

By Bill Galluccio

March 6, 2023

Milk Guzzler
Photo: iStockphoto

A new viral trend on TikTok resulted in nearly 30 college students from the University of Massachusetts being taken to the hospital over the weekend. Officials said there were so many calls for alcohol-related incidents at off-campus parties that other neighboring agencies were called to assist.

Luckily, none of the incidents were considered life-threatening.

Officials at the school said that most of the cases were the result of people drinking "BORGs," which stands for blackout rage gallons.

The new drink, which became popular on TikTok, involves mixing half a gallon of water and half a gallon of alcohol in a one-gallon jug and then adding caffeinated water enhancers and powdered electrolytes. In videos on the social media site, many college students claim the mixture gets them drunk but doesn't give them a hangover the next day. In addition, many students feel safer bringing their own gallon jug to drink from because they are less likely to be spiked by drugs.

While college students sing praises about the drink concoction, it can still be very dangerous. Even if you drink it over the course of a few hours, the mix can still be potent enough to cause alcohol poisoning.

In a statement, the school said that it will "assess this weekend's developments and consider steps to improve alcohol education and intervention, and communicate with students and families."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.