Dozens Of College Students Hospitalized Due To New TikTok Drinking Trend

A new viral trend on TikTok resulted in nearly 30 college students from the University of Massachusetts being taken to the hospital over the weekend. Officials said there were so many calls for alcohol-related incidents at off-campus parties that other neighboring agencies were called to assist.

Luckily, none of the incidents were considered life-threatening.

Officials at the school said that most of the cases were the result of people drinking "BORGs," which stands for blackout rage gallons.

The new drink, which became popular on TikTok, involves mixing half a gallon of water and half a gallon of alcohol in a one-gallon jug and then adding caffeinated water enhancers and powdered electrolytes. In videos on the social media site, many college students claim the mixture gets them drunk but doesn't give them a hangover the next day. In addition, many students feel safer bringing their own gallon jug to drink from because they are less likely to be spiked by drugs.

While college students sing praises about the drink concoction, it can still be very dangerous. Even if you drink it over the course of a few hours, the mix can still be potent enough to cause alcohol poisoning.

In a statement, the school said that it will "assess this weekend's developments and consider steps to improve alcohol education and intervention, and communicate with students and families."