Music World Reacts To Death Of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington
By Logan DeLoye
March 6, 2023
Gary Rossington, the last living member of the original Lynyrd Skynyrd lineup, passed away on Sunday at the age of 71. He co-founded the Southern rock group nearly 60 years ago with late, great bandmates Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Larry Junstrom and Bob Burns.
The band's estate announced his passing in a social media post stating that he is now with his "Skynyrd brothers" in heaven.
"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."
A cause of death has yet to be revealed, but Rossington experienced a handful of serious heart complications requiring emergency medical attention in the last few years of his life. In life, Rossington formed strong friendships throughout the music world. He is remembered for the joy that he exuded, and for the legendary level at which he mastered his craft.
Metallica frontman James Hetfield shared a photograph of he and Rossington playing guitar together with an endearing message.
"RIP Brother Gary. Thank you for bringing me so much joy with your guitar playing and songwriting in one of my all time favorite bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd."
Country music superstar Travis Tritt expressed his sadness, and offered his heart to Rossington's family with a photo collage of moments spent with his friend.
"I just learned that my dear friend, Gary Rossington passed away today. I’m heartbroken! Gary was not only a friend, but a collaborator that wrote songs with me and played guitar with me in studio recordings and onstage so many times. My heart goes out to Dale and the girls. RIP."
Charlie Daniel's estate also shared a heartwarming message with the world, offering prayers to Rossington's family.
"The last of the Free Birds has flown home. RIP Gary Rossington, God Bless the Lynyrd @Skynyrd band. Prayers to Dale and the rest of his family. - CD, Jr. & Hazel Daniels."
It's all right now, heaven should be proud" - Charlie Daniels 1979
The Oak Ridge Boys, Journey's Neal Schon, Marilyn Manson's guitarist John 5, Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist Zakk Wylde, Thin Lizzy's Damon Johnson, and Megadeth's David Ellefson are just a few of many industry professionals that posted in regards to the passing of the legendary guitarist. See their reactions below.
Our hearts go out tonight to our brothers in @Skynyrd …. Legendary guitarist Garry Rossington has passed … pic.twitter.com/wTJnTdjYmg— The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) March 6, 2023
RIP Gary ✝️🙏🏽✝️🌈 pic.twitter.com/DPVcPzEj1q— NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) March 6, 2023
Ever since I was a kid I have loved #LynyrdSkynyrd & Gary’s guitar playing. I was fortunate to make a lotta great music with Gary & the boys. We stayed friends for many years. I will miss you. Rest in peace brother. #GaryRossington #RIP pic.twitter.com/pw7hdCBiyh— John 5 (@john5guitarist) March 6, 2023
Shocking and sad news to hear of the passing of legendary Gary Rossington from Lynyrd Skynyrd ! A fan since their "One...Posted by David Ellefson on Sunday, March 5, 2023
GOD BLESS GARY ROSSINGTON • tBLSt SDMF @Skynyrd #LynyrdSkynyrd #Garyrossington pic.twitter.com/M6URiy8aNV— Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) March 6, 2023
Love you, Bubba. Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pYgsWTtrZM— Damon Johnson (@DamonJOfficial) March 6, 2023