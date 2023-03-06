Music World Reacts To Death Of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington

A cause of death has yet to be revealed, but Rossington experienced a handful of serious heart complications requiring emergency medical attention in the last few years of his life. In life, Rossington formed strong friendships throughout the music world. He is remembered for the joy that he exuded, and for the legendary level at which he mastered his craft.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield shared a photograph of he and Rossington playing guitar together with an endearing message.

"RIP Brother Gary. Thank you for bringing me so much joy with your guitar playing and songwriting in one of my all time favorite bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd."