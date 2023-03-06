Violent Femmes Announce Big Anniversary Tour For Debut Album: See The Dates

It's hard to believe that on April 13, Violent Femmes' self-titled debut album turns 40 (!!!). The seminal release features singles that "Blister In The Sun," "Add It Up," and "Kiss Off," that are still just as good today as they were when they came out in 1983. Last month, the folk punk pioneers announced a limited-edition picture disc release of Violent Femmes for Record Store Day (capped at 6,000 copies), and now they've unveiled as special run of tour dates to celebrate the milestone anniversary, where founding members Gordon Gano (guitar, lead vocals) and Brian Ritchie (bass, backing vocals) will play the album from front to back.

The 11-date trek kicks off on May 6 in Ventura, California and ends on May 21 in Denver, Colorado. They've even prepped an extra special performance with the San Diego Symphony. See a full list of tour dates below.

Violent Femmes 2023 Tour Dates

05/06 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall *

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre *

05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

05/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

05/12 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center *

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *

05/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

05/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion *

* = w/ Jesse Ahern

^ = w/ San Diego Symphony