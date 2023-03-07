FBI Offering $250,000 Reward For Unsolved 2008 Times Square Bombing

The FBI is now offering a reward of $250,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the unsolved 2008 bombing in Times Square in New York City. The FBI highlighted the bombing as the "case of the week" on its "Most Wanted" page.

While the FBI has followed numerous leads over the last 16 years, investigators have not been able to identify any suspects in the bombing, which targeted an Army recruiting station. The bomb was "built using an ammunition can similar to those found on the battlefields in Iraq and Afghanistan, was filled halfway with black powder and detonated using a time fuse."

Luckily, nobody was injured in the blast.

The FBI said that surveillance video showed the suspect fleeing the scene on a bicycle after lighting the fuse on the explosive device. The bike was found discarded in a dumpster a few blocks from the scene, and the suspected bomber was never seen again.

Investigators believed that the suspect or suspects responsible for the Times Square bombing were also responsible for similar bombings targeting the British Consulate in May of 2005 and the Mexican Consulate in October of 2007.

If you have any information concerning any of the three bombings, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling the FBI's New York Office at 1-212-384-1000.