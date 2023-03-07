I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show," she tweeted. "My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽"



The stampede happened toward the end of her show at 11 p.m. According to police, the massive crowd rushed all at once to the venue's exits after they reportedly heard gunshots being fired. Authorities were able to confirm that no gunshots went off, but they're also looking into other factors that could've contributed to the stampede including the size of the crowd, the use of pepper spray and more. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans isn't casting any blame yet but he asserts that he plans to "get to the bottom of this."



"We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period," Evans said. "If you go to a concert, you do not expect to be trampled. Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience that you had at that great concert."



Eight others were injured in the stampede. One woman is still listed in critical condition.