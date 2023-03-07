GloRilla Shares Touching Message After Death Toll In Concert Stampede Rises
By Tony M. Centeno
March 7, 2023
GloRilla is "heartbroken" over the latest reported death from the stampede that occurred at her recent concert with Finesse2tymes in Rochester, N.Y.
According to a report CBS News published on Tuesday, March 7, two woman have passed away due to the injuries they sustained during the violent incident that occurred late Sunday night. The first woman was identified as 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton, who died in the early hours of Monday morning. The other victim was a 35-year-old woman who's name had not been revealed. She passed away later on Monday. After speaking on Belton, Big Glo made another post about the latest victim.
I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 7, 2023
The stampede happened toward the end of her show at 11 p.m.
The stampede happened toward the end of her show at 11 p.m. According to police, the massive crowd rushed all at once to the venue's exits after they reportedly heard gunshots being fired. Authorities were able to confirm that no gunshots went off, but they're also looking into other factors that could've contributed to the stampede including the size of the crowd, the use of pepper spray and more. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans isn't casting any blame yet but he asserts that he plans to "get to the bottom of this."
"We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period," Evans said. "If you go to a concert, you do not expect to be trampled. Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience that you had at that great concert."
Eight others were injured in the stampede. One woman is still listed in critical condition.