Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and many other powerhouse artists are set to take the stage during a star-studded benefit convert in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

LOVE RISING: A benefit concert and celebration of Life and Liberty will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, Out Memphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber in partnership with the Looking Out Foundation, per information announced on Tuesday (March 7). The full lineup includes: Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Williams, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Maren Morris, Mya Byrne, Sheryl Crow, The Rainbow Coalition Band, Yola and special guests.

“Art & community are, and have always been, oppression’s medicine. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈,” Morris wrote in a caption on Instagram as she shared info about the upcoming event. Referring to recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Tennessee, she added: “Let’s show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee. Love will prevail.

“All ages are welcome. Tickets on sale tomorrow will benefit @tnequality @inclusiontn @outmemphis + @tnpridechamber”

Sharing Russell’s post, Bryan wrote in her own caption, “I’m honored, moved, and ready to be part of Love Rising, to benefit the good people of Tennessee fighting LGBTQ oppression. …I can’t wait to rock Bridgestone Arena with all of you on March 20.”

“Love is always more powerful than hate and fear.💗,” Crow added.

LOVE RISING is set to take place in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on March 20. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (March 8) at 10 a.m. CT.