These Are The Best Restaurants In Las Vegas, According to ChatGPT

Everyone's talking about ChatGPT. It can write essays, solve math equations and even write rap songs. But did you know it can also help you choose where to get your next meal?

After playing with the artificial intelligence chatbot for a bit, I asked it a simple question: "What are the best restaurants in Las Vegas?" ChatGPT revealed a list of 10 eateries "known for their exceptional food, service and ambiance."

While the AI program notes the subjectivity of its results, it says it generated the list using online reviews, food blogs, travel guides and local recommendations. "I used natural language processing algorithms to identify restaurants that were consistently mentioned and highly rated across multiple sources," the chatbot continued. "However, it's important to note that this list is not definitive and may not be comprehensive of all the great restaurants in Las Vegas."

Without further ado, here are the best restaurants in Las Vegas, according to ChatGPT:

Joël Robuchon - A three-Michelin-starred restaurant offering French cuisine with a focus on seasonal ingredients.

Guy Savoy - Another three-Michelin-starred restaurant serving French cuisine, with an emphasis on seafood.

Picasso - Located in the Bellagio hotel, this restaurant serves modern French cuisine with a Spanish influence and features original Picasso artwork.

Le Cirque - A classic French restaurant with a whimsical circus theme, located in the Bellagio hotel.

Twist by Pierre Gagnaire - A Michelin-starred restaurant offering innovative French cuisine, located in the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Raku - A popular Japanese restaurant serving grilled skewers and other traditional dishes.

Sage - A contemporary American restaurant located in the Aria hotel, offering farm-to-table cuisine and an extensive wine list.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés - A carnivore's dream, this restaurant offers a variety of meats and cuts cooked to perfection.

Estiatorio Milos - A Greek seafood restaurant located in the Cosmopolitan hotel, known for its fresh fish and beautiful presentation.

Carbone - A retro-style Italian-American restaurant offering classic dishes like chicken scarpariello and veal parmesan, located in the Aria hotel.

Do you agree or disagree with ChatGPT's answers?