This Is Washington's Best College For 2023

By Zuri Anderson

March 8, 2023

Young man studying using a laptop in a library
Photo: Getty Images

Going to college is a major decision. Not only is it a major financial and time investment, but college degrees can help one's chances in the job market. Whether you're sending off your kids to college or thinking about continuing your education, Niche has you covered.

The website released its annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in Washington state. This list included both public and private four-year institutions in the state.

According to experts, the University of Washington ranked No. 1! Located in Seattle, this institution has an overall rating of A+, scoring high on academics, diversity, athletics, and more. The website also gave some basic information about UW:

"It is a large institution with an enrollment of 29,350 undergraduate students. Admissions is fairly competitive as the University of Washington acceptance rate is 56%. Popular majors include Research and Experimental Psychology, Communications, and Computer Science. Graduating 82% of students, University of Washington alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $44,900."

Here are the Top 10 universities in Washington, according to Niche:

  1. University of Washington
  2. Washington State University
  3. Whitman College
  4. Seattle University
  5. Gonzaga University
  6. Whitworth University
  7. Seattle Pacific University
  8. Northwest University
  9. DigiPen Institute of Technology
  10. University of Washington (Tacoma)

Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.