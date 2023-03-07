This Is Washington's Best College For 2023

Going to college is a major decision. Not only is it a major financial and time investment, but college degrees can help one's chances in the job market. Whether you're sending off your kids to college or thinking about continuing your education, Niche has you covered.

The website released its annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in Washington state. This list included both public and private four-year institutions in the state.

According to experts, the University of Washington ranked No. 1! Located in Seattle, this institution has an overall rating of A+, scoring high on academics, diversity, athletics, and more. The website also gave some basic information about UW:

"It is a large institution with an enrollment of 29,350 undergraduate students. Admissions is fairly competitive as the University of Washington acceptance rate is 56%. Popular majors include Research and Experimental Psychology, Communications, and Computer Science. Graduating 82% of students, University of Washington alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $44,900."

Here are the Top 10 universities in Washington, according to Niche:

University of Washington Washington State University Whitman College Seattle University Gonzaga University Whitworth University Seattle Pacific University Northwest University DigiPen Institute of Technology University of Washington (Tacoma)

Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.