Nikki Sixx Reveals How Long He Hopes Mötley Crüe Will Stay Active

Mötley Crüe will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a band in 2031, and Nikki Sixx hopes they'll still be active when they reach that impressive milestone.

During a recent interview, the bassist recalled chatting with his bandmates during a trip to Mexico last October for Tommy Lee's 60th birthday. “It was just hanging out, walking on the beach,” Sixx said. “And we had some sweet conversations. Me and Tommy and Vince [Neil] had this conversation. I said, I go, 'What are you guys doing for the next eight years?’ And everybody’s laughing: ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Why don’t we just keep going? Let’s just take it to 50 [years since the band’s inception, which will be in 2031].'”

As for their upcoming summer tour with Def Leppard and Alice Cooper, Sixx assured fans it won't be their last. “So, this isn’t a final tour,” he said. “What does that look like? I have no idea. I’m just telling you, you have the band saying, ‘We’re having a blast. Why stop?'”

He also hinted that new music could be on the way. “As far as new music — I think new music always comes when the band is getting along,” Sixx said. “We get along so great right now. We’ve been having the best time. We spend time together. We go out to dinner.”