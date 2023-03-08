Nikki Sixx Reveals How Long He Hopes Mötley Crüe Will Stay Active

By Katrina Nattress

March 8, 2023

2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Mötley Crüe will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a band in 2031, and Nikki Sixx hopes they'll still be active when they reach that impressive milestone.

During a recent interview, the bassist recalled chatting with his bandmates during a trip to Mexico last October for Tommy Lee's 60th birthday. “It was just hanging out, walking on the beach,” Sixx said. “And we had some sweet conversations. Me and Tommy and Vince [Neil] had this conversation. I said, I go, 'What are you guys doing for the next eight years?’ And everybody’s laughing: ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Why don’t we just keep going? Let’s just take it to 50 [years since the band’s inception, which will be in 2031].'”

As for their upcoming summer tour with Def Leppard and Alice Cooper, Sixx assured fans it won't be their last. “So, this isn’t a final tour,” he said. “What does that look like? I have no idea. I’m just telling you, you have the band saying, ‘We’re having a blast. Why stop?'”

He also hinted that new music could be on the way. “As far as new music — I think new music always comes when the band is getting along,” Sixx said. “We get along so great right now. We’ve been having the best time. We spend time together. We go out to dinner.”

Mötley Crüe
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.