Deaths Reported In German Church Shooting

By Jason Hall

March 9, 2023

At Least Six Dead In Hamburg Shooting
Photo: Getty Images

Several fatalities have been reported in relation to a shooting incident at a church in the Alsterdorf district of Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday (March 9), local police said via NBC News.

"According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the #GroßBorstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces. Further information follows," Hamburg Police said in a translated tweet.

The department later shared an update stating that "there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime" and asked the public to "not share unsecured assumptions and/or spread" rumors in relation to the incident.

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher called the reports shared by local authorities "shocking" and offered his "deepest condolences to the families of the victims" in a translated tweet.

"The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator (s) and to clarify the background. Please note the information of @PolizeiHamburg," Tschentscher wrote.

The German KATWARN system issued an alert at around 9:00 p.m. local time urging all citizens to avoid the area as it was being blocked off.

The Alsterdorf district is located approximately seven miles from downtown Hamburg, which is Germany's second-largest city and has a population greater than 5 million in its metropolitan region, according to data from the Council of Europe.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.