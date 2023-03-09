Deaths Reported In German Church Shooting

Several fatalities have been reported in relation to a shooting incident at a church in the Alsterdorf district of Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday (March 9), local police said via NBC News.

"According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the #GroßBorstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces. Further information follows," Hamburg Police said in a translated tweet.

The department later shared an update stating that "there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime" and asked the public to "not share unsecured assumptions and/or spread" rumors in relation to the incident.