Execution Delayed After Death Row Inmate Gouged Out Both His Eyes

The execution of a convicted killer in Texas was put on hold after he gouged out both of his eyes in separate incidents. After cutting out his second eye, he ate it.

Andre Thomas was scheduled to be executed on April 5. He was sentenced to death for fatally stabbing his estranged wife, Laura Christine Boren, 20, their 4-year-old son Andre Lee and her 13-month-old daughter Leyha Marie Hughes in 2004.

Thomas claimed that they were demons and that he was sent by God to kill them. He even cut the hearts out of the children.

His lawyer argued that Thomas is mentally ill and cannot be executed.

"We are confident that when we present the evidence of Mr. Thomas's incompetence, the court will agree that executing him would violate the Constitution," Maurie Levin, Thomas' attorney, wrote in a statement. "Guiding this blind psychotic man to the gurney for execution offends our sense of humanity and serves no legitimate purpose."

J. Kerye Ashmore, with the Grayson County District Attorney's Office, pushed back against people who don't believe Thomas should be executed for his horrific crimes.

"None of these people know anything about the case. They are parroting what the defense has told them," Ashmore said.