Ranch-Flavored Ice Cream Is Apparently A Thing & It's Dividing The Internet

Everybody loves ranch dressing. Everybody loves ice cream. Van Leeuwen and Hidden Valley took these two preferences to heart and teamed up for an unexpected collab: Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream. No, seriously.

The new limited-edition flavor will be sold exclusively at select Walmart locations for $4.98 a pint starting March 20 through May 28. It tastes "just like the classic dressing," a spokesperson said in a news release. "It is savory with the taste of buttermilk, flavorful herbs and just a touch of sweetness."

"We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch," Hidden Valley Ranch associate director Rachel Garrison said in a news release, per People.

Van Leeuwen co-founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen added that this new flavor is "possibly our most surprising" yet. "We have done some creative collaborations and can't wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials," he said.

What are these spring flavors, you ask? The Brooklyn-based ice cream company is releasing the following flavors this spring: Limoncello Cake, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip and Honey Graham Cracker. Van Leeuwen is known for its out-of-the-box flavors. They recently launched a malted milkshake and fries flavor. Does Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream ring a bell?

As expected, the news of this new and surprising Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor has the internet talking.

"I need to get to walmart so I can try this!" one user wrote on Twitter.

"Absolutely the f--- not," wrote another one.

"Van Leeuwen announcing Hidden Valley ranch dressing ice cream wasn’t on my bingo card this week," said another.

Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen plan to announce their collab on Friday (March 10) for National Ranch Day.