This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In Illinois

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best pizza place in all of Illinois is Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co. located in Chicago. Mashed recommended trying the deep dish (obviously) Pizza Pot Pie.

Here is what Mashed has to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co. came alive in 1972 and has been a local institution where visitors can chow down on the best pizza in Illinois. Patrons give this pizza place sterling grades even though you might have to fight long lines when you go to order. The signature dish at Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co. is something they call a Pizza Pot Pie. It's an individual serving of goodness that everyone should try at least once in their life."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit mashed.com.