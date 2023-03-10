Elon Musk Is Reportedly Building His Own Town In Texas

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to create his own "Texas utopia" of sorts.

The Tesla CEO has purchased thousands of acres of land just outside of Austin, near the SpaceX and Boring facilities under construction in the area, according to the Wall Street Journal. Why? He's planning to build his own town for employees to live and work.

The area also already has signs hanging from poles that say "welcome, snailbrook, tx, est. 2021." Snailbrook, of course, is Boring's mascot.

In creating his own town, Musk would be able to set some of the city’s regulations, the news outlet reports. Musk is also wanting to offer rental houses to his employees well below market value; more than 110 homes are planned in Snailbrook. Furthermore, streets called Boring Boulevard, Waterjet Way and Cutterhead Crossing have already been approved by the county. One of the homes on the property will also become a Montessori school.

In order to incorporate, Texas law requires the area to have at least 201 residents.

The creation of Snailbrook comes two years after Musk moved from California, bringing some of his business HQs with him. While it remains unclear exactly how much land Musk owns in Central Texas, WSJ says his companies have purchased at least 3,500 acres, but officials and real estate agents said that number is closer to 6,000.