With a role in Scream VI and the huge success of Netflix's Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, Jenna Ortega is quickly becoming the new face of horror. And from the sounds of it, her roles in the genre aren't stopping there.

According to reporter Jeff Sneider, the 20-year-old Wednesday star was "at the very least" offered a role to play Lydia Deetz' daughter in Beetlejuice 2. He also said that the reportedly green-lit sequel to the 1988 horror comedy classic would not only be directed by the original's director, Tim Burton, but would also see the return of original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

Although the news has yet to be confirmed, the casting makes perfect sense (Burton is also at the helm of Wednesday), and Ortega could totally pull off being Ryder's daughter. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that shooting is set to begin in May or June in London.

Ahead of Wednesday's premiere, Ortega spoke to THR about working with Burton. “It’s been quite an insane experience," she said at the time. "I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented.”