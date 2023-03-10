Texas Man Accused Of Holding Woman Captive In Trailer For Four Years

By Bill Galluccio

March 10, 2023

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42
Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Texas rescued a woman who was being held captive in a trailer for four years. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that the woman managed to call for help using a phone inside the mobile home while her alleged captor, 42-year-old Abraham Bravo Segura, was at work.

The woman told the police that she was abducted and held at gunpoint by Segura. He told her that she would never escape captivity.

When officers arrived, they found that all the exits to the trailer had been secured and tried to use bolt cutters to remove a padlock on the door. When that failed, the firefighters had to use power tools to cut the metal bars that covered the windows so they could get inside and rescue the woman.

Segura was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping. He maintained his innocence during an initial hearing and requested a court-appointed attorney to represent him. He remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.

