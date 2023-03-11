Netflix's 'You' Delivers Epic Taylor Swift Moment Fans Can't Get Enough Of

This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of You on Netflix.

Is Joe Goldberg a Swiftie?!

The newest season of You (Season 4 Part 2 just dropped on Netflix on March 9) features an unforgettable moment that Taylor Swift fans just can't get enough of. In the season finale, Penn Badgley's character opens a new chapter of his life to the tune of "Anti-Hero."

"The Midnights track plays under a season-ending montage that checks in with everyone who survived Joe’s most recent killing spree — before unveiling the new-old life Joe has made for himself with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) in New York City," according to Netflix.