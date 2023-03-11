Pat Sajak Trolls 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant With Fake Fish
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2023
A viral clip from Wheel of Fortune shows longtime host Pat Sajak trolling a contestant with a fake fish after she was announced as the "big winner."
The contestant, Ashley Laumb, said she has ichtyophobia, which is a severe fear of fish, while being introduced on the popular game show.
"You don't like fish," Sajak said. "You don't like to eat them, you don't like to swim with them."
"Nothing, nothing to do with them at all," Laumb responded. "If they're on a plate or in the water, I am not going to be anywhere near it."
A confused Sajak then asked if Laumb if she was "frightened by a fish as a little girl," to which she said, "it's a long story" and that "we don't have time."
Laumb later guessed a puzzle correctly midway through the episode which led to Sajak telling another contestant, Shawn Ham that he had "to go congratulate Ashley" before handing him a fake fish.
"Would you do me a favor? I don't want her to see this. Just hold on to it."
Laumb laughed, but turned away from the object, which led to Sajak jokingly asking, "Ashley, you alright?"
When Laumb was announced as the game's "big winner" of $23,250, Sajak let Ham keep the fake fish as a "souvenir." Laumb went on to win a grand total of $63,250 after successfully solving the bonus round puzzle.