Pat Sajak Trolls 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant With Fake Fish

A viral clip from Wheel of Fortune shows longtime host Pat Sajak trolling a contestant with a fake fish after she was announced as the "big winner."

The contestant, Ashley Laumb, said she has ichtyophobia, which is a severe fear of fish, while being introduced on the popular game show.

"You don't like fish," Sajak said. "You don't like to eat them, you don't like to swim with them."

"Nothing, nothing to do with them at all," Laumb responded. "If they're on a plate or in the water, I am not going to be anywhere near it."

A confused Sajak then asked if Laumb if she was "frightened by a fish as a little girl," to which she said, "it's a long story" and that "we don't have time."