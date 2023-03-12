Elizabeth Banks' Wardrobe Malfunction Caused Near-Miss On Oscars Stage

By Sarah Tate

March 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Academy Awards can be a high-stress environment for many people, especially presenters hoping not to flub names or announce the wrong winner. Elizabeth Banks' turn on the stage at the 2023 Oscars nearly ended with a nasty fall after she experienced a brief wardrobe malfunction.

Dressed in a stunning black and white gown with a long train, Banks made her way on stage to announce the winner of the Best Visual Effects at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday (March 12). However, it seems the dress was a bit of a handful and caused her to stumble on her way to the microphone. Fortunately, she was able to stay on her feet and managed to gracefully move out of the stumble and carefully shuffle the rest of the way to the stand.

Some viewers pointed out that Banks nearly followed in the footsteps (no pun intended) of her Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence, who famously tripped while walking up the stairs to accept her Academy Award for Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
Photo: Getty Images

Banks played off the stumble by blaming the large bear following her to the stage, a nod to her recent film Cocaine Bear. The pair introduced the nominees for the category, with Banks joking that without visual effects the titular bear "would have been some actor in a bear suit probably on cocaine." The award ultimately went to Avatar: The Way of Water.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.