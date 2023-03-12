Here's Why Tom Cruise Wasn't At The 2023 Oscars

All of the brightest names in film hit the "champagne carpet" for Hollywood's biggest night on Sunday (March 12) at the 95th annual Academy Awards, but one person who was not in attendance was Tom Cruise. Despite his film Top Gun: Maverick being nominated, Maverick himself couldn't make it to the show. Now, we know why.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cruise wasn't able to be at the ceremony in person due to a conflict with his filming schedule. He is reportedly already overseas in the United Kingdom filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II. Though Cruise wasn't there, the film still got a special recognition at the start of the night, with host Jimmy Kimmel literally dropping down on to the stage after "ejecting" from a jet flying over the show.

Top Gun: Maverick, the highly-anticipated sequel to the original 1986 hit Top Gun, received six nominations for the night: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Song and Best Visual Effects.

In addition to waiting to see if Top Gun: Maverick would take home its awards, Lady Gaga will take the stage to show why her song "Hold My Hand," from the film, was nominated among other incredible tracks for this year's Best Original Song.