Arizona City Officially Reveals New Name To Honor Taylor Swift
By Dani Medina
March 13, 2023
Glendale is no longer Glendale! At least for a couple of days.
Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers revealed Monday (March 13) the city's new name — Swift City! The temporary name change will go into effect March 17 and 18, the days of Swift's scheduled "Eras Tour" show at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.
During Weiers' announcement on Monday, he even held up blue and lavender merch to commemorate the new name.
The city teased the announcement last week:
There is no need to calm down, we're fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here! We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!
Glendale, AZ ➡️ Swift City, AZ#GlendaleAZ is so “bejeweled” for @taylorswift13’s #TSTheErasTour that we’re renaming the city in her honor. pic.twitter.com/41bcge3iQf— City of Glendale, AZ (@GlendaleAZ) March 13, 2023
Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" has dates scheduled across North America through August.
JUST IN - Glendale Mayor temporarily renames the city “Swift City” in honor of @taylorswift13 kicking off her Eras Tour March 17th and 18th at State Farm Stadium @abc15 pic.twitter.com/F0aUl9vu4k— Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) March 13, 2023