Bono Says He Has 'Certainly Thought About Walking Away From U2'

Nearly 50 years after forming, U2 is still one of the biggest bands in the world. But that doesn't stop its members from considering hanging up the towel. Disney+ is set to premiere a documentary called Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman on Friday (March 17), and ahead of its release Daily Mail shared some interesting insight the singer gave in the film.

"I have certainly thought about walking away from U2, every member has. We have all thought about it," Bono declared on camera. "It is the right instinct to question whether this should still be going and what it demands of all four members."

Despite their lengthy (and impressive) discography, Bono revealed that his main reason for keeping the band alive is to write the perfect song — something he doesn't believe they've done yet. "But the reason why I want to go forward is something is stirring in my voice and my singing and the desire to write songs we don’t have yet," he said. "We are chasing the dragon of the song we can’t get.'

"The real magic of U2 is that everything we needed, the people we needed, were always right there," Bono added.

Watch a trailer for Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman below.