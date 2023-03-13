Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith: Report

By Jason Hall

March 13, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport.

The reported trade will reunite the tight end with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who had played under for four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

"Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England," Rapoport tweeted. "It's for a 7th rounder, source said. Arthur Smith lands an old friend."

Smith signed a four-year, $50 million deal to join the Patriots during the 2021 offseason after serving as the Titans' primary tight end option during the 2020 season, which included a career-best eight touchdowns, ranking second on the team, as well as 41 receptions for 448 yards. The former FIU standout recorded a combined 55 receptions for 539 yards and one touchdown during the past two seasons with the Patriots.

Smith was selected by the Titans in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft and recorded 114 receptions for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns during his four seasons with the franchise. The 25-year-old also had six rushing attempts for 82 yards, which included a 57-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans in 2019.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.