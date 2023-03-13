Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith: Report

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport.

The reported trade will reunite the tight end with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who had played under for four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

