Many Americans are used to spending long periods of time in their vehicle, especially if they live in a large metro city. Experts say that the average U.S. commuter spends about 27 minutes getting to work. That can easily become hours crawling through traffic jams, rush hour, and other annoying driving situations.

For those curious about how bad traffic can get in America, 24/7 Wall St. found every state's worst place for traffic.

The website states, "Using data from INRIX, a traffic data and analytics company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state with the worst traffic. Cities are ranked on the average number of hours commuters lost due to traffic congestion in 2022. Due to a lack of available data, Alaska, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming are not included in this analysis."

According to writers, Denver has the worst traffic in Colorado. Researchers also provided data to back up the city's place on the list:

Avg. time lost to traffic delays in 2022: 54 hours per commuter

Overall national ranking: tied – 16th worst of 280 U.S. cities considered

Change in traffic delays from 2021: +35%

Avg. commute time in city: 26 minutes (State avg.: 26 minutes)

Commuters who drive or carpool to work: 280,340; 84.0% of commuters

Cities considered in state: 5

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.