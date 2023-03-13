U2's The Edge To Celebrate 'Songs Of Surrender' With Exclusive Broadcast

U2 is gearing up to release Songs of Surrender — a collection of 40 of the band's songs re-recorded and reimagined — and are celebrating with a special event on the album's release day, March 17th: "iHeartRadio ICONS with The Edge: Celebrating U2's Songs of Surrender."

Songs of Surrender was curated and produced by U2's The Edge, and revisits some of the band's most celebrated songs from over course of their incredible 40+ year catalogue, including hits like "With Or Without You," "One," "Beautiful Day," "Sunday Bloody Sunday," "Invisible" and more. The band has been putting together these new recordings from sessions together from over the last two years, and sees new versions of these songs which also showcase new arrangements, and in some cases, new lyrics.

In a statement, The Edge explained of the 2023 project, "Music allows you to time travel, and we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century reimagining."

During "iHeartRadio ICONS with The Edge: Celebrating U2's Songs of Surrender," The Edge will sit down with iHeartRadio's Jim Kerr to talk about the album and more during an intimate and exclusive interview.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio ICONS with The Edge: Celebrating U2's Songs of Surrender" on Friday, March 17th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's The Classic Rock Channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio Classic Rock stations across the country at 7pm local time.

Get into the spirit for the exclusive "iHeartRadio ICONS with The Edge: Celebrating U2's Songs of Surrender" by checking out theSongs of Surrender trailer below.