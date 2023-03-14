This Arizona City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

If you had to guess what the rudest city in America was, what would you pick? If your first guess was New York City, you would be correct!

But rudeness isn't only home to the Big Apple. Business Insider compiled a ranking of the rudest cities in the U.S., according to survey data from over 2,000 American adults who were asked to choose the five rudest cities in the country from a list of the 50 biggest cities.

Just one Arizona city made the list, Phoenix at No. 43. Here's what Business Insider said about this entry:

Phoenix:

1.8% of respondents thought Phoenix had the rudest inhabitants. In 2017, one Phoenix local got fed up with someone allowing a dog to poop on his lawn and then not picking it up, so he recorded a video of it and posted it online. Another dog owner said she hoped the video embarrassed the person who was responsible.

Check out the full report.