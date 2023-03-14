4 Texas Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

If you had to guess what the rudest city in America was, what would you pick? If your first guess was New York City, you would be correct!

But rudeness isn't only home to the Big Apple. Business Insider compiled a ranking of the rudest cities in the U.S., according to survey data from over 2,000 American adults who were asked to choose the five rudest cities in the country from a list of the 50 biggest cities.

A whopping four cities in Texas made the list, the highest ranked being Dallas at No. 14. Austin is ranked No. 16, followed by Houston at No. 18 and San Antonio at No. 38. Here's what Business Insider said about this entry:

Dallas:

6.9% of respondents thought Dallas had the rudest inhabitants. At least one person is fighting rude behavior in Dallas, and he's seven years old. The young rapper named Michael Smith, who goes by "Lil' Money Mike," is fighting bullying and rudeness through song, CBS-DFW reported. In September, he released "Bully Proof," on YouTube. He hoped it would help people to "stop talking mean to people, and stop saying rude things to people." As of December 20, the video had more than 18,000 views.

Check out the full report.