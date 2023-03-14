9 Unforgettable Highlights From The 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards
By Kelly Fisher
March 15, 2023
The 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards celebrated the best shows spanning tons of genres during the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday evening (March 14), and the evening was packed with unforgettable moments you won’t want to miss. it was all hosted by Office star and Off the Beat host (and self-proclaimed “chili master”) Brian Baumgartner.
Twenty-nine iHeartPodcast Awards categories spotlighted some of the best shows across major genres, including the Podcast of the Year( a socially-voted category), Best Business & Finance Podcast, Best Comedy Podcast, Best Crime Podcast, Best Political Podcast, Best Food Podcast, Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Sports Podcast, Best Music Podcast and many, many more. The event also presented awards for groundbreaking podcasters and organizations. Check out the full list of 2023 iHeartPodcast Award winners here.
If you’re catching up on some of the show’s most memorable moments — or just want to relive a few of your favorite highlights — read some of the standouts below:
1. Scrubs alums and Fake Doctors, Real Friends hosts Donald Faison and Zach Braff reunited on screen to hilariously present the Best Comedy Podcast award to Nicole Byer (Why Won't You Date Me).
2. Baumgartner proved he’s the “chili master” as he shared a delicious recipe from his Seriously Good Chili Cookbook, which contains 177 recipes (chili provides the best energy to listen to podcasts all day, Baumgartner said as he dug into a bowl — without spilling, as his Office character iconically did).
3. Charlamagne The God expressed his passion for music as he presented the Best Music Podcast award, which went to Questlove for Questlove Supreme.
4. Ceci Bastida shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the stories behind Punk in Translation, including her own experience in the 90s and delving into the influence of Latino artists in U.S. punk music.
5. Sportscaster Bob Costas, who opened the show with a special intro, delivered a presentation about innovation in podcast sound design “to create audio experiences unlike anything we’ve heard before.”
6. Angela Yee presented journalist, editor and podcast host Kara Swisher with the 2023 Pioneer Award.
7. Cecil Baldwin, who accepted the Best Fiction Podcast award, shared the story of how he got involved with Welcome to Night Vale, an origin that dates back about a decade.
8. Iliza Schlesinger boldly hinted that she’s interested in joining Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Annett on SmartLess, as she announced the trio as the winners of the Best Overall Ensemble award: “Congratulations, you guys. Please have me on!”
9. Peter Tilden and Jason Alexander joined forces to reveal the Podcast of the Year, and made a big announcement... The duo will soon debut a new podcast called Really, No Really.