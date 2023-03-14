The 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards celebrated the best shows spanning tons of genres during the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday evening (March 14), and the evening was packed with unforgettable moments you won’t want to miss. it was all hosted by Office star and Off the Beat host (and self-proclaimed “chili master”) Brian Baumgartner.

Twenty-nine iHeartPodcast Awards categories spotlighted some of the best shows across major genres, including the Podcast of the Year( a socially-voted category), Best Business & Finance Podcast, Best Comedy Podcast, Best Crime Podcast, Best Political Podcast, Best Food Podcast, Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Sports Podcast, Best Music Podcast and many, many more. The event also presented awards for groundbreaking podcasters and organizations. Check out the full list of 2023 iHeartPodcast Award winners here.

If you’re catching up on some of the show’s most memorable moments — or just want to relive a few of your favorite highlights — read some of the standouts below:

1. Scrubs alums and Fake Doctors, Real Friends hosts Donald Faison and Zach Braff reunited on screen to hilariously present the Best Comedy Podcast award to Nicole Byer (Why Won't You Date Me).